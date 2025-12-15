Bacolod council asks Senate to amend GSIS Act

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution requesting the Senate, through Senate President Vicente Sotto III, to pass a counterpart bill amending Republic Act 8291, or the Government Service Insurance System Act of 1997.

The request was made to provide an option for elected officials who are non-career Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) members to pay voluntary contribution to complete the minimum 15-year requirement in the payment of premiums to enable them to enjoy retirement and other benefits.

Councilor Em Ang, chairperson of the City Council committee on health and sanitation, said elected officials often serve in a non-career capacity, thus making them ineligible for certain benefits that career government employees receive under the current GSIS provisions.

She said the lack of options for non-career elected officials to complete the minimum requirement for premium payments compromises their ability to access retirement and other related benefits, creating a significant disparity within the public service sector.

Ang noted that GSIS Act of 1997, under Republic Act 8291, provides essential social security and insurance benefits to government employees in the Philippines.

She said the 19th Congress passed House Bill 10733, or an act providing an option for qualified members in the non-career service to pay voluntary contribution to the GSIS, amending for the purpose RA 8291.

She added that under Section 3 of the bill, it is provided that a member in the non-career service who has not contributed at least 15 years of premium shall be allowed to continue to pay the full premiums, representing the personal and agency share, until such member shall have completed the minimum number of years to qualify for retirement benefit.

Provided, however, that the GSIS shall allow a member to pay the premium for a lower salary grade, under reasonable terms and conditions, to provide flexibility and affordability on the part of the member.

"It is in the best interest of democracy and good governance to ensure that all elected officials, regardless of their career status, have equitable access to retirement benefits that acknowledge their service to the public," Ang said.

She said providing an option for non-career GSIS members to pay voluntary contributions to meet the minimum 15-year requirement in premium payments would not only promote fairness but also encourage public service among more individuals who may be deterred by the current limitations.

"This amendment would help secure the financial future of non-career elected officials after their terms and reinforce the commitment of these individuals to serving their constituents with the knowledge that their service will be recognized and supported by a fair retirement system," she added. (MAP)