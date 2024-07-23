Bacolod council awaits Benitez's request to realign the Burgos market budget

The Bacolod City Council is only waiting for the request of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to realign the P525 million budget which is intended for the development of Burgos Public Market, Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson, chairperson of the City Council committee on appropriation, said on Monday, July 22

" If it's needed to be realigned, we need the approval of the City Council and the bank," Sayson said.

He said the said budget is intended for the development of Burgos Public Market, however, since the majority of the vendors refused the construction of the new Burgos Public Market, the city can use it for other priority projects.

" Since they (vendors) already refused, the mayor plans to realign the budget to be used for the completion of the legislative building and the old City Hall building projects, but it also needs the approval of the City Council," he added.

The fund is part of the P4.4 billion approved loan for the city government from the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP).

For the realignment of the budget, Sayson said they also need the approval of the City Development Council (CDC).

He said that after the approval of the City Council, the documents will be forwarded to the DBP for its approval.

For the legislative building, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez earlier said there were changes to its design because the councilors would like to have a very memorable and iconic legislative building.

He said there's also a shortage of at least P100 million on the approved budget.

For the old city hall, Benitez said the City Engineers Office also suggested extending the second and third floors to cover a portion of the fountain.

He said the driveway will also be fully covered so because of it, there was a shortage of at least P80 million budget for the completion of the project.

The city earlier allotted P223 million for the rehabilitation of the building./MAP