Bacolod Council backs anti-political dynasty law

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution expressing the strong and urgent support for the immediate enactment of a Comprehensive Anti-Political Dynasty Law.

Councilor Celia Matea Flor, who authored the resolution, said an enabling Anti-Political Dynasty Law has yet to be enacted despite this constitutional requirement, leaving the prohibition toothless and unenforced.

She said the current comprehensive Anti-Political Dynasty Bill before the Philippine Congress aims to define political dynasties and prohibit spouses and relatives within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity from simultaneously running for or holding elective office in the same jurisdiction (national and local), with clear enforcement mechanisms through the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Flor, chairperson of the City Council committee on women, gender, and family and childcare, noted that Article II, Section 26 of the 1987 Constitution mandates that "the State shall guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service and prohibit political dynasties as may be defined by law."

Flor said the recent empirical data shows extensive domination of dynastic families in Philippine politics -- including approximately 87 percent of provincial governors, 80 percent of district representatives, 67 percent of House members, and 53 percent of mayors belonging to political dynasties -- undermining political competition, limiting access to public office, and entrenching patronage and inequity.

She said the hearing on the bill held in Bacolod City, where the measure received broad community support and was fully endorsed by Mayor Greg Gasataya, reflects the local electorate's desire for reforms that broaden political participation and strengthen democratic governance.

Flor said copies of the resolution will be transmitted to the Office of the President, the Senate of the Philippines, the House of Representatives, the Comelec and other relevant national government agencies for their information and appropriate action. (MAP)