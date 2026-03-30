Bacolod council backs proposed bayanihan bill

THE Bacolod City has expressed its strong support for the proposed “Bayanihan for Economic Resilience and National Stability Act of 2026,” a legislative measure to be filed by House Deputy Speaker and Bacolod City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez in response to the ongoing global oil crisis and the declaration of a National State of Energy Emergency.

Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on human resource and development, who authored a resolution, said there is an urgent need for decisive and coordinated government action to address the rising fuel costs and their cascading effects on transportation, food prices, and the overall cost of living.

“The current oil crisis is not just a global issue, it is a local burden felt daily by Bacolodnons," he said.

He added that this measure provides the National Government with the necessary tools to respond swiftly, stabilize the economy, and protect the most vulnerable sectors of society.

Distrito noted that the proposed Bayanihan measure seeks to empower the executive branch with emergency authority, fiscal flexibility, and strategic mechanisms to cushion the impact of the crisis, sustain economic activity, and ensure the continuous delivery of essential services.

Distrito said that Bacolod, as a growing urban center, is particularly vulnerable to fuel price volatility, affecting public transportation, supply chains, small businesses, and household expenses.

The City Council also urged both chambers of Congress to prioritize the immediate passage of the measure, citing the need for timely interventions to prevent further economic strain.

“The lessons of the pandemic have shown us that speed, coordination, and flexibility in governance are critical in times of crisis. We must act with the same urgency to safeguard our economy and our people,” Distrito said.

The City Government also expressed its readiness to align local programs with national initiatives that may be implemented under the proposed law, particularly in delivering targeted assistance to affected sectors. (MAP)