Bacolod council backs STEM program at Mansilingan Agro-Industrial HS

The Bacolod City Council is supporting the implementation of the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (Stem) program for junior high school at Mansilingan Agro-Industrial High School, Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council committee on education, said Monday, April 1.

Espino said the Mansilingan Agro-Industrial High School is an institution committed to promoting quality education to its students and preparing them for future challenges and opportunities.

“Integrating a Stem program into a junior high school curriculum can increase students’ engagement, critical thinking skills, and preparedness for further education and careers,” he said.

He added the said program inspires students to pursue careers in the Stem field, helping to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in areas such as engineering, computer science, biotechnology, and other opportunities.

Espino stressed that the proposed Stem program will undoubtedly contribute to further enhancing the educational experience of their students, equipping them with crucial skills and knowledge in the field.*