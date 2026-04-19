Bacolod Council commends BCPO for seizing P21M smuggled cigarettes

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution commending the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) and Police Station 4 for its vigilance that led to the voluntary surrender of smuggled cigarettes valued at P21 million.

The resolution was authored by Councilors Caesar Distrito and Psyche Marie Sy.

The commendation stemmed from a successful checkpoint operation conducted on April 14, 2026, in Purok Herbabuena, Circumferential Road, Barangay Villamonte, where a six-wheel panel van carrying suspected smuggled cigarettes was intercepted.

The shipment, consisting of around 200 boxes of Tabaco cigarettes and 15 boxes of Cannon cigarettes, is now under police custody pending turnover to the Bureau of Internal Revenue for proper verification and disposition.

Distrito lauded the professionalism and alertness of the police personnel involved.

“This incident highlights the critical role of vigilance and proactive policing in protecting both public order and government revenues. The actions of Police Station 4 demonstrate that effective law enforcement can yield tangible results,” Distrito said.

Sy also emphasized the broader importance of sustained enforcement measures.

She said police checkpoints and increased visibility are proven deterrents against smuggling and other illegal activities.

“We must continue and strengthen these efforts to ensure that unlawful goods do not circulate and that the government is not deprived of rightful revenues,” she added.

The councilors said smuggling of cigarettes and other excisable goods results in significant losses in government revenues, particularly excise taxes, which are vital for funding public services and development programs.

They added that the incident reflects the effectiveness of checkpoint operations and the importance of continued vigilance among law enforcement agencies in curbing illegal activities.

Through the resolution, the City Council also urged the BCPO to sustain and intensify the implementation of police checkpoints and enhance police visibility across Bacolod City as a proactive strategy to deter crime and safeguard public resources. (MAP)