Bacolod Council commends Coronica

THE Bacolod City has approved a resolution expressing gratitude, appreciation, and commendation to Colonel Joeresty Coronica for his dedicated and exemplary service as director of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), as he concludes his tour of duty in the city.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on human resource and development.

Distrito said the City Council recognizes Coronica’s professionalism, integrity, and steadfast leadership in maintaining peace and order and safeguarding the lives and property of Bacolodnons.

During his tenure, he said the BCPO strengthened law enforcement operations, intensified crime prevention initiatives, and enhanced police visibility throughout the city.

"These efforts significantly contributed to improved public safety and strengthened community confidence in law enforcement," he added.

Distrito noted that Coronica’s leadership was likewise marked by strong coordination with the City Government, barangay officials, and various stakeholders, fostering collaborative and responsive approaches to public safety and emergency situations.

"Notably, he served Bacolod City under two successive administrations, that of then Mayor, now Congressman Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, and incumbent Mayor Greg Gasataya, earning their vote of confidence and underscoring his consistency, professionalism, and trusted leadership," Distrito said.

He said Coronica’s discipline, competence, and commitment to service earned him the respect of his personnel, local officials, and the broader Bacolod community.

"As he moves on to his next assignment, the Sangguniang Panlungsod expressed its sincere gratitude for his valuable contributions and faithful service to Bacolod City," he added. (MAP)