Bacolod council commends Gasataya's electric vehicle initiative

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution commending Mayor Greg Gasataya for his initiative to acquire electric vehicles (EVs) for use in police stations, marking a significant step toward sustainable and energy-efficient governance.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, recognizes the mayor’s forward-looking approach in modernizing government operations while promoting environmental protection and responsible energy use.

“The adoption of electric vehicles in our police stations is a concrete and meaningful step toward a cleaner and more sustainable Bacolod. This initiative not only enhances operational efficiency but also reduces our dependence on fossil fuels and lowers long-term costs for the city," Distrito said.

He said the electric vehicles are known to offer multiple advantages, including lower fuel and maintenance expenses, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and decreased reliance on imported petroleum.

He added that the resolution highlights that integrating EVs into the city’s fleet aligns with national and global efforts to transition to cleaner energy sources.

Beyond commending the mayor’s initiative, Distrito noted that the measure also urges the City Government to consider adopting a policy that prioritizes the procurement of electric vehicles in future acquisitions, whenever feasible and practicable.

"Such a policy, the resolution notes, would institutionalize sustainable practices in government operations and position Bacolod as a model for environmentally responsible local governance," Distrito said.

He said the City of Bacolod has the opportunity to lead by example.

"By institutionalizing the use of electric vehicles, we can promote energy efficiency, reduce fuel expenditures, and contribute to long-term environmental sustainability for future generations," he added. (MAP)