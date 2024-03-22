Bacolod Council condoles with Bullolaza family

The Bacolod City Council has expressed their sincere and deep sense of sympathy to the passing away of the greatly dedicated public servant and heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family of the late Barangay 31 punong barangay German Bullolaza Jr.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Lady Gles Gonzales-Pallen, was approved during the regular session of the City Council on Wednesday afternoon, March 20.

“By the Divine Will of Almighty God, the soul of Bullolaza has finally joined our Creator on March 19, 2024. His death is a great loss not only to his immediate family and friends, but to everyone who came to know him for having served Barangay 31 as two-term Punong Barangay from 2018 up to the time his death,” Gonzales-Pallen said.

She said that during his term as the village chief, Bullolaza had served his constituents with utmost sincerity and dedication and contributed significant development programs and projects in Barangay 31 in particular and in the City of Bacolod.

“As Punong Barangay, he has been very active in promoting the well-being of his constituents especially in the light coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in 2019 and illegal drugs,” she added.*