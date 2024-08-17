Bacolod council condoles with Mirano family

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution extending their deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the late Atty. William Mirano, peacefully joined his creator on August 6, 2024, at the age of 82.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Em Ang, was approved during the regular session of the City Council on Wednesday afternoon, August 14.

Ang said the passing of Mirano is a great loss not only to his immediate family and loved ones, but to everyone who came to know him, as he was not only a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather, but also a public servant, cause-oriented advocate, and community leader.

She said Mirano, had a long, remarkable career as a top-notch lawyer, Law professor, and lecturer in most colleges and universities in Bacolod City, generously showering his knowledge and skills to the next generation of lawyers.

She added that Mirano served as Secretary to the Mayor from 1964 to 1971 and an interim member of the Sangguniang Panlungsod from December 2, 1987 to February 2, 1988.

Ang noted that Mirano, throughout his life, has led numerous civil society organizations among them, as President of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Negros Occidental Chapter and Chairman of the Negros Occidental High School (NOHS) Centennial Celebration.

In recognition of his various contributions and accomplishments, he received several notable awards such as the Datu Sikatuna Golden Award, the Professional Excellence Award, and the Media Unity for Progress Award, Ang said.

“May it be a comfort to Mirano's wife, Conchita Halili Mirano, and children Conchita, Gina, Liza, William Jr., Ruby, and Pinky, and his 14 grandchildren and all his loved ones to know that his legacy and service have made a difference for Bacolod City and that so many mourn their loss and pray for them at this difficult time,” she said./MAP