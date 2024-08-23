BACOLOD COUNCIL DECLARES OLD CITY HALL SITE AS HISTORICAL LANDMARK

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution declaring the site of the old Bacolod City Hall as an important historical landmark in the city.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Em Ang, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on history, art, and culture.

Ang said the City Council recognizes the importance of preserving cultural and historical heritage through the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 or Republic Act 10066.

She said the site of the old Bacolod City Hall, located at the corner of Luzuriaga and Araneta Streets, Bacolod City is also where the Fountain of Justice which has great historical significance not only for Bacolod but also for the Island of Negros is located.

“The L-shaped 3-story old Bacolod City Hall Building was constructed in 1968 by the late Bacolod City Mayor Romeo Guanzon around the mansion of Don Jose Ruiz de Luzuriaga, presently the Fountain of Justice,” she added.

Ang noted that the Fountain of Justice, where the mansion of Don Jose Ruiz de Luzuriaga used to be located, is where Local Filipino forces in Bacolod City led by General Aniceto Lacson and Juan Araneta accepted the surrender of Spanish troops under the command of Isidro De Castro, the Politico-Military Governor of Negros Occidental, and other officials in Negros Occidental after signing the "Acta de Capitulation" on November 6, 1898.

Ang said the site of the old Bacolod City Hall is a significant historical landmark that must be preserved and protected for future generations, as provided under the National Cultural Heritage Act or the Republic Act No.10066.

She said the site of the old Bacolod City Hall, being an important cultural property of Bacolod City must be registered in the Philippine Registry of Cultural Property./MAP