Bacolod Council declares Yulo’s Park a historical landmark

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution declaring Yulo’s Park as an important property and historical landmark in the City of Bacolod.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Em Ang, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on history, culture, and arts.

Ang said the City Council recognizes the importance of preserving cultural and historical heritage through the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 or Republic Act 10066.

She said Yulo’s Park, located at Rosario Street, Barangay 14, Bacolod City, has great historical significance, and it received its Historical Market from the National Museum on September 28, 2017.

She added the Yulo’s Park house was built by the late statesman, Don Mariano Yulo on August 10, 1919.

It will be 105 years old on August 10, 2024.

Ang noted that at a time, President Manuel Quezon was honored to have dinner at Yulo’s Park.

For that occasion, the drinking glasses were specially painted with the Philippine flag as a show of nationalism, a prelude to Philippine Independence.

Ang said that Yulo was governor of Negros Occidental and eventually a senator of the Republic during the commonwealth period. His son, Alfredo Yulo, was the former mayor of Bacolod City from May 27, 1940 to May 29, 1942.

“Yulo’s Park is a significant historical landmark and an important cultural property that must be preserved and protected for future generations, as provided under the National Cultural Heritage Act,” she said.

She added that Yulo’s Park being an important cultural property of Bacolod City must be registered on the Philippine Registry of Cultural Property./MAP