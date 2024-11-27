Bacolod Council eyes to approve 2025 annual budget in December

The Bacolod City Council is targeting to approve the proposed P4.4 billion annual budget for 2025 by December 18, according to Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson, chairperson of the City Council's Committee on Appropriations and Finance.

Sayson reported that some department heads have already defended their proposed budgets for 2025, and the final budget hearing is scheduled for December 4. The partial committee report will be submitted later this week.

He noted that the proposed budget for 2025 is higher than this year's budget of P3.6 billion, reflecting an increase of P800 million, largely due to a greater focus on the city's revenue generation.

Sayson highlighted that key departments with substantial budget proposals include the Department of Social Services and Development and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, among others.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez previously held budget deliberations with department heads in Bangkok, Thailand, together with members of the City Council.

Benitez shared that the largest share of the budget will go to social services, which will fund various programs such as the Bacolod Comprehensive Health Program (BacCHP), the Bayad Agad program, funeral and medical assistance, Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), as well as the city's digitalization efforts for a smart city. (MAP)