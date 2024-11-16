Bacolod Council Eyes Truck Ban on Circumferential Road

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution directing the Bacolod Traffic and Transport Management Department (BTTMD) to assess the feasibility of requiring trucks, large vehicles, heavy equipment, and other similar vehicles to exclusively use the newly constructed Bacolod-Negros Occidental Economic Highway (BANOCEH), while restricting their access to the Circumferential Road.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Traffic.

Espino explained that the Circumferential Road is one of the city's main thoroughfares, experiencing heavy traffic volume daily, which often leads to congestion and delays. He noted that the presence of large vehicles, including trucks and heavy equipment, exacerbates the situation, increasing the risk of road accidents and further contributing to traffic bottlenecks.

“The newly completed BANOCEH offers a viable alternative route for heavy vehicles. It is designed to alleviate congestion on the Circumferential Road, improving traffic flow and enhancing road safety, convenience, and overall quality of life for Bacolod residents,” Espino said.

Espino also revealed that the BTTMD, in coordination with relevant stakeholders—including the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), local government units of neighboring municipalities, and private sector representatives—has been tasked with evaluating several factors. These include the potential traffic impact, road infrastructure, safety measures, stakeholder feedback, and the environmental impact of the proposed truck ban. (MAP)