Bacolod Council grants mayor authority to ink deal for WTE project

THE Bacolod City Council has approved the request of Mayor Greg Gasataya for authority to sign a lease agreement with a private firm for a P4-billion waste-to-energy (WTE) project in Barangay Felisa on April 29, 2026.

City Legal Officer Karol Joseph Chiu described the approval as a landmark development, and the project will not require any financial outlay from the city government.

“We will be the first, probably in the Philippines. I heard Davao is also developing their waste-to-energy. In the Philippines, Bacolod is the first to develop its waste-to-energy. We only provide a lot. They will spend their own money in developing the WTE,” Chiu said.

He said the project could position Bacolod as a leader in waste-to-energy initiatives in the Philippines.

“So, this shows a strong commitment for Bacolod City to establish the WTE,” he added.

The City Council authorized the mayor to sign a lease agreement with Forza Development Corporation (FDC), which will develop the facility within the city’s sanitary landfill under the Bacolod Integrated Recycling and Technological Hub (Birth) WTE Industrial Zone.

Under the agreement, the City will provide the land, while FDC will fund and build the facility. In return, the city is expected to benefit from real property taxes, revenue shares from power generation, and job creation for local communities.

On April 14, 2026, the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) endorsed the project to the mayor, awarding it to FDC as the highest calculated responsive bidder.

The company offered an annual lease of P1.01 million.

Chiu said the WTE project forms part of the Gasataya administration’s push for sustainable waste management while creating economic opportunities, especially for residents near the sanitary landfill. (MAP)