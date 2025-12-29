Bacolod council grants mayor authority to ink environmental, sanitary contracts

THE City Council of Bacolod approved the request of Mayor Greg Gasataya for authority to sign the P327,900,000 contract for garbage collection, hauling, and disposal on Monday, December 29, 2025.

The contract is between the City Government and the new garbage hauler—International Solid Waste Integrated Management Specialists, Inc. (ISWIM), D.C. Sandil Construction and Realty Development, Inc., and San Igmedio Builders Incorporated.

The City Council also approved the mayor’s request to sign the P109,000,800 contract for environmental and sanitary services, which include the operation and maintenance of the sanitary landfill in Barangay Felisa.

Councilor Caesar Distrito, floor leader, said the special session was called to consider and act upon Gasataya’s urgent request for authority to sign the service contracts for Calendar Year 2026 to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential waste management services.

With the new contract expected to take effect from January to December 2026, Distrito said they anticipate significant improvements in service delivery, noting the consortium’s commitment to deploy 60 new garbage trucks and compactors.

“We expect a total clean-up and a more responsive contractor, especially in addressing the clamor brought about by issues with the previous service provider,” he said.

Councilor Celia Flor also said they want better services because the public deserves better when it comes to solid waste management.

The Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) conducted a pre-procurement process on November 24, 2025, which resulted in the disqualification of IPM–CDC, which initially emerged as the lowest calculated bidder for the garbage collection and disposal component.

Distrito said IPM–CDC allegedly refused to undergo post-qualification evaluation on December 19, 2025, prompting the committee to issue a resolution disqualifying the firm and a show-cause order citing alleged lapses.

However, IPM–CDC President Isabelita Mercado, in a letter dated December 23, 2025, addressed to BAC Chairman Atty. Hermilo Pauyon, denied refusing access to the BAC verification team at the company’s Manila office.

Mercado said the incident should not be used as grounds for administrative liability or blacklisting.

Despite IPM–CDC’s request for a rescheduled post-qualification evaluation, the BAC denied the motion for reconsideration, citing that it was pro forma and failed to refute the committee’s findings, including deficiencies in the submission of proof of ownership of hauling equipment.

As the city prepares for the transition to the new service provider, Officer-in-Charge of the Bacolod Environment and Natural Resources Office (BENRO) Atty. Allyn Luv Dignadice expressed optimism over the establishment of a transfer station to be operated by the consortium in Barangay Cabug.

Dignadice said the transfer station aims to minimize downtime and speed up regular garbage collection and disposal operations.

“We look forward to more efficient services, given the private contractor’s track record as a reliable solid waste management service provider in the country,” she said.

Records showed that ISWIM, a Manila-based firm, has served 17 local government units and operates and manages several sanitary landfills in Luzon.

Moreover, Mayor Gasataya said the request was urgent and crucial to ensure the continuity of garbage collection services and sustain the city’s cleanliness and environmental protection efforts. (MAP)