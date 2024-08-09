Bacolod council honors Yulo for winning a double gold medals in the Olympics

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution congratulating gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo for winning a historic double gold medals in the men’s floor exercise and men’s vault events at Paris Olympics, France.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Claudio Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on health, was approved during the regular session on Wednesday afternoon.

Puentevella said Yulo, 24, made a history with an exceptional difficulty score of 6.600 the highest in the men’s floor exercise, paired with a flawless execution score of 8.400, culminating in a groundbreaking total of 15.000 after he stuck his three-and-a-half twist dismount cold.

“This score is the highest ever recorder in the floor exercise category of artistic gymnastics at the Olympics,” he said.

He added that after Yulo’s floor exercise victory, he continued to astonish the world by bagging another gold in the men’s vault with a combined score of 15.116 including a phenomenal first vault that scored 15.433.

Puentevella stressed that Yulo has shown his outstanding performance in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games by being the first Filipino to clinch the double gold medals at a single Olympics, in which he won the first gold medal in artistic gymnastics in men’s floor exercise and second gold medal in the men’s vault event.

Puentevella said Yulo’s unprecedented victory brings pride and honor to the Philippines and positioned himself as a global icon in gymnastics and an admirable example to the Filipino youth to pursue sports as a way to instill discipline and to improve one’s mind and body./MAP