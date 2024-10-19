Bacolod council lauds Tan for construction of Rooster Hotel

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution congratulating Bacolodnon businessman former councilor Ricardo “Cano” Tan for spearheading the construction of the Rooster Hotel which earned the Guinness World Record as the largest chicken structure in the world.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Jason Villarosa, chairperson of the City Council Committee on Tourism.

Villarosa said On October 14, 2024, the Guinness World Records awarded Tan, a certificate for building the largest chicken structure in the world located at his resort, the Campuestohan Highland Resort.

He said it has been said that the purpose of such construction was to commemorate and boost the morale of those individuals who lived through the hardships during the fall of the sugar industry in the 1980's especially those who worked in the farms.

“During those times, both farmers and landowners had to transition to raising roosters as well as livestock to sustain basic needs while braving the difficulties,” he added.

Villarosa noted that the Campuestohan Highland Resort, albeit situated in Talisay City, draws tourists around the country benefitting the province of Negros Occidental and most especially Bacolod City which serves as a starting point for tourism.

Villarosa said the Rooster Hotel inside the resort also creates employment in favor of citizens of Bacolod City producing a healthy divergence of recreation, employment, and tourism. /MAP