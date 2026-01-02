Bacolod council OKs I-Swims garbage deal

THE City Council ratified on Friday morning, January 2, 2026, the contracts of services for Bacolod City’s garbage collection, hauling, and disposal project worth P327.9 million.

The contracts were entered into between the City Government of Bacolod and the new garbage hauler, a joint venture composed of International Solid Waste Integrated Management Specialists Inc. (I-Swims), D.C. Sandil Construction and Realty Development Inc., and San Igmedio Builders Incorporated.

The P109,000,800 contract for environmental and sanitary services, which include the operation and maintenance of the sanitary landfill in Barangay Felisa, was also ratified.

Councilor Caesar Distrito, floor leader, said Mayor Greg Gasataya signed the contracts on January 1, 2026.

He said they anticipate significant improvements in service delivery, noting the consortium’s commitment to deploy 60 new garbage trucks and compactors.

“We expect a total clean-up and a more responsive contractor, especially in addressing the clamor brought about by issues with the previous service provider,” he said.

The contracts will run from January to December 2026.

As operations begin, I-Swims, in coordination with the Bacolod Environment and Natural Resources Office (Benro), expressed confidence that the garbage backlog will be significantly reduced within the week.

Gasataya also assured the public that innovative measures are being implemented to address the weeklong garbage backlog left by the former contractor during the holiday season.

“We are here looking for innovations and ways to solve our problems in the city,” he added.

I-Swims currently serves 18 local government units nationwide, including Bacolod City. (MAP)