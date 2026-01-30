Bacolod council OKs ordinance for standby water generators

THE Bacolod City has approved on third and final reading an ordinance mandating all water distributors, concessionaires, and suppliers operating in the city, including Baciwa-Primewater, to install standby power generators in their wells and pumping stations to ensure uninterrupted water supply during power outages.

The ordinance was authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on human resource and development, and co-authored by Councilor Dindo Ramos.

Distrito said the measure, entitled “Permanent Power Generators on Pumping Stations Ordinance of Bacolod City,” addresses recurring water service disruptions caused by frequent and prolonged power interruptions, which have adversely affected households, hospitals, schools, and business establishments across the city.

He said under the ordinance, water service providers, including Baciwa-Primewater, and subdivision developers supplying water to homeowners, are required to install and maintain fully operational standby generators capable of automatic start-up during power failures.

He added the ordinance likewise encourages the adoption of alternative backup systems such as solar-powered generators or uninterruptible power supply (UPS) units to further ensure service continuity.

Distrito underscored the City Council’s duty to safeguard access to basic services.

“Water is a basic human right and an essential public service. With this ordinance, we are ensuring that power outages will no longer translate into water shortages. This is a decisive step to protect public health, sanitation, and the overall welfare of the people of Bacolod,” Distrito said.

He said the approved ordinance reflects the City Council’s strong commitment to resilience and service reliability amid continuing infrastructure and energy challenges.

For his part, Ramos also emphasized the importance of institutionalizing long-term solutions rather than temporary responses.

“While power interruptions may be unavoidable, the disruption of water service should not be. This ordinance puts in place a clear, enforceable safeguard to ensure that households, medical facilities, and businesses continue to have access to water when they need it most,” Ramos said.

The ordinance grants water service providers 60 days from effectivity to commence installation of standby generators, with full compliance required within six months. Non-compliance will be subject to penalties, including a fine of P5,000 per day and possible referral to the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) and other appropriate regulatory agencies.

Distrito disclosed that this will now be submitted to Mayor Greg Gasataya for his approval, and to be subsequently published in a local newspaper prior to its implementation. (MAP)