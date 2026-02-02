Bacolod council OKs scholarship ordinance for PWDs, children of solo parents

THE Bacolod City Council approved on third and final reading an ordinance establishing a scholarship program for persons with disabilities (PWDs), their children, and children of solo parents in the city.

The ordinance was authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on PWD affairs, and co-authored by Councilors Celia Flor, Dindo Ramos, and Israel Salanga.

Distrito said the ordinance seeks to expand access to quality education by providing financial assistance for tuition, books, transportation, and other school-related expenses to qualified beneficiaries.

Entitled “The PWD & Children of Solo Parents Scholarship Program Ordinance of Bacolod City,” he said the measure recognizes the persistent socio-economic barriers faced by PWDs and children of solo parents that often limit their educational opportunities.

“The program aims to promote inclusion, equal opportunity, and social justice through a local scholarship initiative that prioritizes the most vulnerable sectors,” he added.

Under the ordinance, qualified applicants include PWDs or their children who are bona fide residents of Bacolod City for at least five years, where the PWD parent is incapable of or has no means of earning an income; and children of solo parents who are bona fide residents of Bacolod City for at least five years, with the solo parent being unemployed or a minimum wage earner with an annual income of P180,000 or less.

Distrito said applicants must also be enrolled in a duly recognized secondary, tertiary, or vocational/technical institution; have a general average of at least 80 percent with no failing grades in the previous semester; and must not be recipients of another full government scholarship grant.

He said applications will be submitted to the Public Employment and Services Office (PESO) during the designated application period. Screening and evaluation will be conducted by a committee composed of representatives from PESO, the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), the City Budget Office, the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO), and recognized PWD and solo parent organizations.

Distrito underscored the significance of the measure following its final approval.

“Education should never be denied because of disability, family circumstance, or lack of financial capacity. This ordinance affirms the City Government’s commitment to inclusivity by ensuring that PWDs, their children, and children of solo parents are given a fair chance to pursue their dreams and build a better future,” Distrito said.

Ramos and Flor also highlighted the broader social impact of the program.

“This scholarship program is a concrete expression of social justice. By investing in the education of our most vulnerable sectors, we are strengthening families and empowering future contributors to our community,” they said.

They also emphasized the long-term benefits of the ordinance.

“A scholarship is not just financial assistance; it is hope, dignity, and opportunity. This measure will create lasting positive change by opening doors that were once beyond reach for many Bacolodnon families,” they added.

Following its approval on third and final reading, the ordinance will be forwarded to Mayor Greg Gasataya for his signature and approval. (MAP)