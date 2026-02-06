Bacolod council OKs ‘Tigkalalag’ liquor ban ordinance

THE Bacolod City Council approved on third and final reading an ordinance regulating the drinking and bringing of alcoholic beverages in public and private cemeteries in Bacolod City.

The ordinance was authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council Committee on Human Resource and Development.

The ordinance also includes the imposition of a special “Tigkalalag/Undas/Piyesta Minatay” liquor ban to promote public safety, public order, and respect for the dead during the annual commemoration period.

Distrito said the ordinance establishes clear rules on cemetery conduct, public information protocols, enforcement guidelines, and penalties for violations. It also provides limited exemptions for bona fide religious rites and duly regulated establishments operating inside memorial parks.

“Our objective is to ensure that families can remember their loved ones in an environment that is peaceful, safe, orderly, and respectful. By setting clear and enforceable rules, we avoid confusion and prevent incidents before they happen,” Distrito said.

He added that under the ordinance, year-round prohibitions are imposed, making it unlawful to consume alcoholic beverages in any public place within a cemetery or possess an open container of an alcoholic beverage in any public place within a cemetery.

Distrito noted that the ordinance further strengthens enforcement during the annual Tigkalalag/Undas/Piyesta Minatay period, defined as October 31 to November 3, when crowd density is highest and safety risks significantly increase.

“Undas is a solemn time of remembrance. Unfortunately, it is also a period when accidents, disturbances, and safety issues may arise if drinking is left unchecked. This ordinance is preventive in nature; it protects the public and preserves the dignity of spaces meant for prayer and remembrance,” Distrito said.

He said the measure also authorizes the City to establish checkpoints at cemetery entry points for limited purposes, including the inspection of bags and parcels for alcoholic beverages, documentation of prohibited items, and support for crowd control and traffic management.

To ensure broad public awareness, he added that the ordinance mandates the Public Information Office to conduct a citywide information campaign at least two weeks before the Tigkalalag/Undas/Piyesta Minatay period each year through broadcast media, online platforms, and postings at cemetery entrances and barangay halls.

Violators may face penalties, including fines and community service for first offenses, with higher fines and possible imprisonment for repeated violations. Administrative sanctions will also be imposed on licensed establishments within memorial parks found tolerating violations, ranging from written warnings to suspension or revocation of permits.

Distrito disclosed that the approved ordinance will be submitted to Mayor Greg Gasataya for signature. Once signed, it shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in Bacolod City, after which it shall take effect in accordance with law. /MAP