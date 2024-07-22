Bacolod Council supports business summit expo 2024 in September

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution endorsing and supporting the Bacolod Business Summit and Expo 2024 to serve as a platform to showcase the City’s thriving business environment to promote local enterprises, attract potential investors, and significantly contribute to the economic development of the city.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Vladimir Gonzalez, chairperson of the City Council Committee on trade, commerce, and industry.

Gonzalez said the Bacolod Business Summit and Expo 2024 will be held on September 13 and 14 at the Central Ayala Capitol in the city.

He said the business summit aims to bring together local entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and stakeholders to discuss and explore opportunities for economic growth, to share insights, and to foster collaboration.

Gonzalez noted that Section 16 of the Local Government Code states that every local government unit shall exercise the powers expressly granted, those necessarily implied therefrom, as well as powers necessary, appropriate, or incidental for its efficient and effective governance, and those which are essential to the promotion of the best general welfare.

“Section 16 of the same code states that within their respective territorial jurisdictions, local government units shall enhance the economic prosperity of their inhabitants,” Gonzales said.

He said the Bacolod Business Summit and Expo 2024 will serve as a platform to showcase the city’s thriving business environment, promote local enterprises, and attract potential investors, thereby contributing significantly to the economic development of Bacolod City./MAP.