Bacolod council urges aid for farmers hit by 'Tino'

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution urging immediate assessment and support for farmers whose crops and farmlands were damaged by Typhoon Tino.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the committee on persons with disabilities.

Distrito said the city’s concerned offices should determine the extent of losses and provide prompt assistance to help affected farmers recover.

He said Tino brought heavy rains and strong winds that devastated crops and essential farm resources across multiple barangays, placing many local farmers in a vulnerable and uncertain position.

“Many of our farmers lost everything in just a day. We cannot let them face this alone. They need our help now — immediate, concrete, and compassionate,” he added.

Councilor Em Ang, who co-authored the resolution, also emphasized the urgency.

“Farmers are the backbone of our local food supply. When they suffer, the whole community feels it. Our response must be fast and united so they can start rebuilding their lives,” she said.

They urged the City Agriculture Office, City Cooperative and Livelihood Development Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Department of Social Services and Development, and the Liga ng mga Barangay — through the Office of Mayor Greg Gasataya — to conduct a consolidated assessment of crop damage and extend immediate support such as seeds, fertilizers, tool replacement, livelihood rehabilitation, and emergency financial assistance.

They also requested the submission of a consolidated report within fifteen days to guide further interventions and possible augmentation from the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office–Western Visayas. (MAP)