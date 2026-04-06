Bacolod Council urges barangays to suspend fiesta celebration amid oil crisis

THE Bacolod City Council approved a resolution urging all barangays in the city to suspend, scale down, or defer fiesta celebrations and prioritize essential services in response to the ongoing global oil crisis.

Councilor Caesar Distrito, who authored the resolution, said the measure highlights the impact of escalating fuel prices brought about by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which continue to disrupt global oil supply and drive up the cost of living.

He said the burden is especially felt by public utility drivers, minimum wage earners, and low-income families.

“While fiestas are an important part of our culture, we must respond to the urgent realities faced by our people. This is a time to prioritize food on the table, support for our drivers, and assistance for vulnerable families over non-essential spending," he added.

Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on human resource and development, noted that the barangays are strongly encouraged to realign funds intended for fiesta activities toward fuel subsidy assistance for public utility drivers and essential transport sectors, financial aid and social amelioration for indigent families and vulnerable groups, food assistance and livelihood programs, and those for strengthening emergency and contingency response mechanisms.

Distrito said the local government units are empowered under existing laws to promote the general welfare, especially during times of economic strain.

“Fiesta is not being cancelled, being part of our spiritual and cultural beliefs, but due to the crisis we are facing, we need to scale it down, and channel the saved fiesta celebration budget to social support programs. Anyway, they can celebrate it by next year once this war ends,” he said.

The City Council encouraged barangays to adopt simpler, low-cost, and community-based observances that preserve cultural traditions without placing additional financial burden on local resources. (MAP)