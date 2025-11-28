Bacolod council urges CHO to enforce measures vs leptospirosis

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution urging the City Health Office (CHO), through the Office of Mayor Greg Gasataya, to immediately implement preventive measures against leptospirosis in the city.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Em Ang, chairperson of the City Council committee on health.

Ang said the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) has reported a concerning rise in leptospirosis admissions, with a significant number of cases coming from southern local government units (LGUs) of the province.

She said leptospirosis is a serious bacterial infection that can lead to severe complications if not addressed promptly, especially in areas affected by flooding.

Ang added that the recent flooding caused by Typhoons Tino, Uwan, and Verbena has worsened conditions for leptospirosis transmission, increasing the risk of a significant rise in cases.

Ang noted that the City has a responsibility to ensure the health and safety of its residents.

She said the CHO plays a pivotal role in developing and initiating effective measures to protect the community from this public health threat.

Ang said the CHO should launch a citywide campaign to educate residents about the risks of leptospirosis, particularly after flooding events.

She added that the CHO should also immediately disinfect flood-affected areas and work closely with officials, local leaders, and health workers to disseminate information effectively and support disinfection efforts.

It should likewise monitor and report leptospirosis cases in coordination with hospitals and clinics to detect spikes early and ensure timely public health responses.

The CHO should also provide protective gear and sanitation supplies to barangays to support cleaning and disinfection operations and ensure communities are properly equipped to address the situation proactively. (MAP)