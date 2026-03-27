Bacolod council urges citywide energy conservation

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution urging all barangays, business establishments, and the private sector to adopt energy conservation and efficiency measures in response to the ongoing national energy emergency and prevailing oil crisis.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on human resource and development.

The resolution comes amid rising fuel prices and increasing electricity costs that continue to place economic pressure on households and businesses.

Distrito said it aligns with National Government efforts to promote responsible energy use and mitigate the impact of supply constraints.

Distrito emphasized the importance of collective action at the local level, noting that energy conservation is not only a national concern but a shared responsibility across all sectors of society.

“Simple, practical measures, such as using energy-efficient lighting, managing electrical equipment properly, and maximizing natural ventilation, can significantly reduce overall energy consumption,” Distrito said.

If adopted widely, he said these actions can lead to substantial savings for families and businesses while contributing to energy security and environmental protection.

The resolution also highlights the vital role of barangays in leading grassroots efforts, particularly through information campaigns and by modeling energy-efficient practices within their communities.

Distrito noted that Republic Act 11285, or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, states that the measure reinforces the city’s commitment to sustainable development and resilience in the face of global energy challenges.

Distrito called on all sectors in Bacolod City to actively participate and support the initiative, stressing that coordinated and immediate action is necessary to address the current crisis.

“This is a timely and necessary response. By working together, we can ease the burden on our constituents and help secure a more sustainable energy future for Bacolod,” he said. (MAP)