Bacolod council urges DOLE to enforce PWD employment quota

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution requesting the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Bacolod Permits and Licensing Division, through the Office of Mayor Greg Gasataya, to strictly implement Republic Act 10524, which mandates at least a one-percent employment quota for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in private companies with more than 100 employees.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on PWD Affairs.

Distrito said the measure underscores Bacolod City’s commitment to inclusive growth and equal opportunity.

He said this resolution is a call to action for both government and private companies to fulfill their duty to ensure that PWDs are given meaningful employment opportunities.

“Our brothers and sisters with disabilities are fully capable of contributing to productivity and progress, and all they need is a fair chance,” Distrito said.

He added that Republic Act 10524 amended the Magna Carta for Persons with Disability, strengthening the legal mandate for both public and private sectors to allocate positions for PWDs.

Distrito said compliance remains low nationwide, leaving many qualified PWDs underemployed or excluded from decent jobs.

He said the Bacolod Permits and Licensing Division is required to integrate compliance monitoring into the issuance of business permits, ensuring that private companies meet the mandated quota before being granted permits to operate.

“This is not just about enforcing a law, but about upholding dignity, fostering self-reliance, and ensuring that PWDs are part of Bacolod’s progress,” Distrito added.

Distrito said the measure reflects Bacolod City’s continuing commitment to align with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which the Philippines ratified, affirming the right of PWDs to work on an equal basis with others in an inclusive labor market.

He said copies of the resolution will be furnished to DOLE, the National Council on Disability Affairs, the Bacolod City Persons with Disability Affairs Office, and the Bacolod Permits and Licensing Division for appropriate action. (MAP)