Bacolod Council urges DRRMO to provide weather forecasts on Facebook page

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution urging the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), through Mayor Greg Gasataya, to provide prompt announcements, alert and updates on weather forecasts, early warning about calamity and potential danger zones, on the official Facebook page of DRRMO.

Councilor Em Ang, who authored the resolution, said Bacolod City is frequently affected by various natural disasters, including but not limited to typhoons, heavy rains, floods, and seismic events, resulting in significant risks to the safety of our residents and their properties.

She said timely access to accurate weather information and updates on calamity areas and danger zones is essential in enabling residents to prepare adequately for impending disasters, thereby potentially saving lives and minimizing property damage.

"A significant portion of the population relies on social media, particularly Facebook, as a primary source of real-time information, especially during emergencies," she added.

Ang, chairperson of the City Council committee on health, noted that the advancement of technology and the widespread use of social media provide a vital platform for disseminating critical information to the public quickly and effectively.

"The timely and regular information and updates of the DRRMO can help counteract the negative impact of misinformation and rumors propagated by unscrupulous social media users during crisis situations," Ang said.

She said the DRRMO plays a crucial role in managing and coordinating disaster risk reduction and response efforts. (MAP)