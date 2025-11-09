Bacolod Council urges key city offices to assess Tino-affected fisherfolk

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution urging key city offices to immediately assess the extent of damage and provide assistance to fisherfolk whose livelihoods were devastated by Typhoon “Tino.”

The resolution was authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on persons with disabilities, and was approved on Friday afternoon, November 7, 2025.

Distrito said they asked the City Cooperative and Livelihood Development Office (CCLDO), City Agriculture Office (CAO), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), and the Liga ng mga Barangay, through the Office of Mayor Greg Gasataya, to determine the number of fishing boats, fishing accessories, and sea structures damaged during the typhoon and to extend immediate aid to the affected fisherfolk communities.

He said the measure aims to ensure that the city’s coastal residents, who depend primarily on fishing, can quickly recover from the losses caused by the storm.

“Many of our fisherfolk lost not just their boats but their only means of livelihood. This resolution seeks to coordinate all concerned offices to assess the damage and provide timely assistance so that they can rebuild their lives and return to sea as soon as possible,” he added.

Distrito noted that the concerned offices are tasked to submit within 15 days a consolidated report detailing the extent of damage to fishing boats, accessories, and coastal structures, list of affected fisherfolk and recommended assistance packages, which may include repair kits, gear replacement, cash-for-work programs for debris clearing, and emergency financial aid.

Distrito stressed that restoring the livelihoods of affected fisherfolk is an urgent priority for the City Government.

“This is not just about rebuilding boats, it’s about restoring hope and sustaining families who depend on the sea,” he said. (MAP)