Bacolod council urges mayor to increase allowance of senior citizen chapter presidents

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution urging Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to increase the monthly allowance of senior citizen chapter presidents from P500 to P1,000.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Celia Matea Flor, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on senior citizens and veterans affairs.

Flor said respective senior citizen chapter presidents of each barangay play a vital role in coordinating the welfare and needs of senior citizens in their respective barangays, including the dissemination of important information and organizing activities that benefit the elderly population.

She said the current allowance of P500 per month provided to the senior citizen chapter presidents is no longer sufficient to cover the costs associated with their increasing workload and the rising cost of transportation and communication as well as to compensate for their time.

She added that recognizing the invaluable service and dedication of the senior citizen chapter presidents, there’s an urgent need to provide them with adequate financial support to ensure they can continue to perform their duties effectively.

Flor noted that October 1 to 7, 2024 is celebrated as National Filipino Elderly Week as to honor and appreciate the invaluable contributions of the senior citizens to the nation’s development.

Flor disclosed that an increase in their monthly allowance to P1,000 would help alleviate the financial burden they face and incentivize the monthly allowance of senior citizen chapter presidents from P500./MAP.