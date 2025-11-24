Bacolod council urges mayor's office to join campaign to end VAW

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution encouraging the Bacolod City Government, through the Office of Mayor Greg Gasataya, to participate in the 2025 18-day campaign to end violence against women (VAW).

The resolution, authored by Councilor Celia Matea Flor, also urged all offices and barangays to undertake campaign activities.

Flor, chairperson of the City Council committee on women, gender, and family and childcare, said the Philippines observes the annual 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women from November 25 to December 12, pursuant to Proclamation 1172 (Series of 2006), with the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) as the lead agency.

She said the campaign seeks to raise awareness, strengthen advocacy, and mobilize all sectors of society to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls (VAWG), in line with the state’s commitments under Republic Act No. 9262 (Anti-VAWC Act), Republic Act 9710 (Magna Carta of Women), the Beijing Platform for Action, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

She said the City Government supports the national 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women led by the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) to strengthen public awareness and promote a VAW-free community.

"All departments and barangays are encouraged to include VAW-related messages and materials -- such as the All-Women Cast Lupang Hinirang video and the Prayer to End VAW -- in their flag-raising ceremonies during the campaign period," Flor said.

Flor noted that the government offices and partner institutions are also urged to display the official campaign banner in visible areas to increase public awareness.

"All offices and barangays are encouraged to support online advocacy by uploading official campaign materials, using the hashtag #VAWfreePH, adopting the official profile frame, and sharing PCW-approved digital stickers and content," Flor said.

She said stakeholders are also encouraged to join the #OrangeYourIcon Movement by lighting public buildings, landmarks, or community spaces in orange as a symbol of hope and commitment to ending VAW.

She added the city offices and partner institutions may install the Orange Exhibit or similar displays highlighting local programs and achievements in addressing VAW.

The stakeholders are also encouraged to disseminate updated IEC materials from PCW, which may be translated into major local languages for wider reach and cultural sensitivity.

Flor said the PCW-produced VAW advocacy videos may be shown in offices, public spaces, social media platforms, and electronic billboards to further strengthen the campaign.

Flor said the departments, barangays, schools, NGOs, and CSOs are encouraged to conduct orientations, learning sessions, and related activities to promote VAW prevention and awareness. (MAP)