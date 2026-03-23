Bacolod council urges national government to fast-track renewable energy development

THE Bacolod City has approved a resolution urging the national government to accelerate the development and implementation of renewable and alternative energy programs in response to rising global oil prices.

Councilor Caesar Distrito, who authored the resolution, said it highlighted the country’s continued dependence on imported oil, which exposes the Philippine economy to external shocks, particularly amid ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting global fuel supply.

“Fuel price volatility directly impacts the daily lives of our people, from higher transportation fares to increased food and commodity prices. This is a systemic issue that requires long-term solutions,” he said.

The City Council also urged the national government, through the Department of Energy and other relevant agencies, to intensify efforts in expanding renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biomass.

Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on human resource and development, emphasized that Bacolod City and Negros Occidental are well-positioned to contribute to the country’s energy transition, citing the region’s strong potential in solar energy and biomass derived from the sugar industry.

“Investing in renewable energy is not only about sustainability, it is about economic stability, energy security, and protecting Filipino families from the recurring burden of rising fuel costs,” Distrito said.

The resolution also encourages the national government to provide stronger incentives, funding support, and policy measures to attract investments in renewable energy projects, particularly in high-potential areas like Negros Occidental.

With the passage of the resolution, Distrito disclosed that the City Council joined the call for a more resilient, sustainable, and forward-looking energy policy for the country. (MAP)