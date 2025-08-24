Bacolod council urges PNP to intensify campaign against STL

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution requesting the Philippine National Police (PNP), through Mayor Greg Gasataya, to intensify the operations against illegal gambling, particularly the illegal operations of small town lottery (STL) within the city.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Dindo Ramos, chairperson of the City Council Committee on transportation and traffic.

Ramos said illegal gambling continues to persist in various areas of the city despite existing laws and regulations prohibiting such activities.

He said STL is being publicly operated in the city where bets are being collected with no revenues remitted to the city, despite having no business permit issued to the operator.

“The illegal operation of STL and other forms of gambling activities not sanctioned by law have been observed to proliferate, posing social, moral, and economic risks to the community,” he added.

Ramos noted that the Local Government Code empowers the City Government to maintain peace and order and to support measures ensuring public safety and welfare.

Ramos said the Philippine National Police as the primary law enforcement agency, is mandated to enforce laws and ordinances and to conduct operations against illegal activities, including illegal gambling. (MAP)