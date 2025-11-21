Bacolod council urges telcos to clean up spaghetti wires, abandoned posts

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution urging all telecommunication and cable/internet service providers, including SMART, PLDT, Globe, Converge, DITO, Sky Cable, and other operators, to immediately clean up and properly manage spaghetti wires, low-hanging cables, and abandoned or leaning posts throughout the city.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council Committee on Human Resource and Development.

Distrito said the resolution responds to increasing reports from barangays of hazardous and disorganized cable installations that endanger road users and pedestrians, obstruct emergency operations, and worsen urban blight.

“These unsafe and unsightly wires are real hazards to our people. We are calling on all telcos to act immediately and work closely with the city government to eliminate these risks,” Distrito said.

He added that the companies should conduct city-wide inspections, remove unused or abandoned cables, fix spaghetti wiring, elevate or tighten hanging lines, and replace or reinforce unstable posts.

“They should also coordinate with the City Government through the Bacolod City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (BCDRRMO), Department of Public Services (DPS), and City Engineering Office to ensure orderly and safe clearing operations,” Distrito said.

The City Council also asked the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to monitor compliance and ensure adherence to national safety guidelines. Barangay officials are encouraged to help identify areas with hazardous cable conditions.

Distrito said the companies are required to submit a report to the City Council detailing their clean-up actions and maintenance plans.

“This is about protecting public safety and ensuring cleaner, more orderly streets for our residents,” Distrito said.

He added that copies of the approved resolution will be furnished to all telcos, the NTC, and concerned city departments. (MAP)