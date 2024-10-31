Bacolod declares half-day classes, work in government offices

In line with the issuance of Memorandum Circular No. 67 by the office of the President, and in order to provide government employees the full opportunity to properly observe All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day activity, work government offices and classes at all levels in the City of Bacolod shall be suspended on October 31, 2024, starting 12 p.m. onwards, City Administrator Lucille Gelvolea said on Wednesday, October 30.

Gelvolea said Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez already issued a memorandum for the suspension of government work and classes at all levels.

She said department or offices directly involved in the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness for disasters and calamities, and performance of other vital services shall continue their operations and render necessary services.

She added work suspension for private companies is left to the discretion of their respective heads.

The Malacañang earlier declared half-day government work and classes at all levels nationwide on October 31 for the commemoration of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on November 1 and 2.

The Memorandum Circular No. 67, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin stated that work in government offices and classes at all levels will be suspended on October 31, starting at 12 p.m. to provide government employees the full opportunity to properly observe Undas tradition, allowing them to travel to and from different regions in the country, and promote domestic tourism.

However, he said those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue their operations and render the necessary services./MAP.