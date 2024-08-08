Bacolod dengue cases up by 11.5%

Dengue cases in Bacolod City have increased 11.5 percent from January to July 27, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

Records from the City Health Office (CHO) showed that the city had 329 dengue cases with one fatality from January 1 to July 27, 2024.

For the same period last year, there were only 295 cases and three deaths.

Of the 329 cases, Barangay Taculing topped the list with 44 followed by Barangay Bata with 31; Barangay Granada, 24; Barangay Estefania, 21; Barangay Mansilingan, 20; Barangay Villamonte, 18; Barangay Alijis, 17; Barangay Banago, 16; Barangay Cabug, 15; Barangay Sum-ag, 14; Barangay Mandalagan, 13; and Barangay Tangub with 12 cases.

Dr. Grace Tan, head of the City Health Office’s Environment Sanitation Division, said the first fatality was recorded in Barangay Estefania, an 18-year-old female, on July 27.

She said the onset of illness in the patient was on July 17 and admitted to a hospital on July 21.

“Unfortunately, she did not survive and expired on July 27,” she added.

Tan noted that they were conducting indoor and outdoor residual spraying and fogging in areas with clustering cases and public places.

Tan said dengue still affects people of different ages, and genders through a bite of female infected mosquitoes.

She said mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus breed in non-moving, clear water in big or small containers, adding that patients with dengue easily get dehydrated leading to low blood pressure and shock.

“All individuals at the household level should search and destroy all breeding and nesting places of mosquitoes,” Tan said.

She said that those who have a fever or flu-like symptoms should seek early treatment or consultation.

Councilor Claudio Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on health, said they already tasked the CHO to intensify their campaign to address the dengue cases.

Aside from conducting a fogging, he said they are coordinating with the CHO to determine their other plans to increase the awareness of the public against dengue.

“ We need to protect our residents especially, the children who are now attending their face-to-face classes,” he added.

Puentevella disclosed that the CHO should also conduct fogging in schools to prevent the increase of dengue infection. /MAP