Bacolod deploys vehicles for 'libre sakay' on transport strike

THE Bacolod City Government deployed several vehicles for "libre sakay" in various barangays to cater to commuters affected by the transport strike on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

Mayor Greg Gasataya has ordered the deployment of “libre sakay” services in the identified routes for the free transportation services in the areas of Barangays Bata, Banago, Singcang-Airport, Estefania, Mansilingan, Cabug and Alijis.

Gasataya said they deployed at least 12 vehicles, which include those of Bacolod Traffic and Transport Management Department (BTTMD), Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), and the City bus.

Libre Sakay vehicles were deployed at 6:30 a.m. and leaving from pick-up points at 7 a.m. with two trips.

The vehicles will again be deployed around 5 p.m. with two trips to accommodate commuters during peak hours.

The mayor also called on participants of the transport strike to conduct their activities peacefully, similar to previous protests.

“We appeal to our fellow citizens who will participate in tomorrow’s transport strike to express their concerns peacefully. Everyone has the right to voice their stand and advocate for issues they believe in,” Gasataya said.

He said despite the transport strike, the government operations will also continue.

The City Government assured the public of its continued efforts to maintain order and provide essential services during this time. (MAP)