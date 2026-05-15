Bacolod diocese: Buzon retires, Galbines named successor

POPE Leo XIV has appointed Kabankalan Bishop Louie Galbines as the new shepherd of the Diocese of Bacolod.

In a report by CBCP News, the Pontiff made the appointment immediately after accepting the retirement of Bacolod Bishop Patricio Buzon.

"The Pope named Bishop Louie Galbines of Kabankalan as the new shepherd of Bacolod, succeeding Bishop Patricio Buzon, who led the diocese for nearly 10 years," said the CBCP News, the official news agency of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

To note, Church law requires all archbishops and bishops to submit their resignation at age 75, but is subject to papal approval.

"Buzon, 76, retired after surpassing the mandatory retirement age for Catholic bishops," said the report.

On the other hand, the appointment of Galbines can be considered a homecoming for the prelate.

"The move brings the 59-year-old back to the diocese, where he was born, ordained a priest, and served in key leadership roles," said the report.

Born in Aliwanag, Sagay City, Negros Occidental in 1966, Galbines studied philosophy and theology at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Central Seminary in Manila before his priestly ordination for Bacolod in 1994.

He first served as deputy dean and spiritual director of Sacred Heart Seminary in Bacolod City, as well as chancellor and secretary of the diocesan curia.

Galbines later pursued advanced studies in Rome at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, thereby earning licentiate and doctoral degrees in sacred theology in 2001.

Upon returning to the Philippines, Galbines held several diocesan leadership posts, including rector of Sacred Heart Seminary and vicar general of Bacolod.

Prior to his appointment, Galbines has been serving as Bishop of Kabankalan since May 2018. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)