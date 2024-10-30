Bacolod distributes 12,500 food vouchers

The City Government of Bacolod has released a total of 12,500 food vouchers worth P200 each on Monday, October 28, that will be used at various kiosks at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), The Upper East Megaworld, and public plaza.

This was after Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez earlier announced the extension of the celebration of the MassKara Festival until October 31, 2024, to give more time for the kiosk owners to recover their sales.

Due to the recent Typhoon Kristine, Benitez said several festival’s activities were disrupted and it also affected the sales of the kiosk renters at the Bacolod public plaza, BCGC, and The Upper East.

Instead of the additional festival events, he said the city will distribute food vouchers amounting to P2.5 million, which is his donation, to aid the kiosk renters or vendors.

He added the members of the City Council were tasked with the distribution of the vouchers that will be used until October 31.

The mayor noted that the vouchers can be used in various food kiosks at the Bacolod public plaza, BCGC, and The Upper East.

Benitez said the majority of the food vouchers will be used at the public plaza.

" It's designed to help the kiosk owners who were affected by the recent Typhoon Kristine, which it's almost one week, for them to recover their expenses," he said.

He added the voucher holders should visit the kiosks in the said three areas.

The City Council earlier approved a resolution extending the special permit to the stall owners at the Bacolod public plaza, BCGC, and The Upper East Megaworld for an additional period of four days from October 28 to 31, 2024.

Based on the report submitted by the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation showed a total of 195 kiosks at the BCGC, 92 at the public plaza, and 43 at the Megaworld./MAP