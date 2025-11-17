Bacolod distributes aid to fisherfolk, PDLs

THE City of Bacolod distributed food assistance to at least 34 fisherfolk organizations and Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) in various facilities on November 14, 2025, following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino.

The distribution was led by City Administrator’s Office (CAO), along with personnel from Public Affairs and Assistance Division (Paad). The assistance included 62 sacks of rice and at least 2,000 canned goods across 12 coastal and riverside barangays.

The City also received canned goods from various private organizations and were distributed to various barangays include Barangays of Sum-ag, Tangub, Singcang-Airport, Pta. Taytay, Pahanocoy, Banago, 1, 2, 3, 10, 14, and 16.

Joaquin Malacad, chair of the City Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (CFARMC), also expressed gratitude for the donations.

“This is a big help, and we are happy and thankful knowing that a lot of organizations are looking after us,” Malacad said.

The relief teams, led by Executive Assistants April Mayo and Ariel Guides, worked closely with barangay officials to ensure the donations from private sector partners reached the affected communities.

The City Mayor’s Office, in coordination with the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), also spearheaded the distribution of 15,000 eggs to PDLs in various detention and social welfare facilities.

These included the Metro Bacolod District Jail (MBDJ) Male Dormitory in Barangay Singcang-Airport, the MBDJ Male and Female Dormitories in Barangay Handumanan, as well as the Barangay Silangan Reformation Center, the Social Development Center for Children in Conflict with the Law, the Balay Pasilungan, and various evacuation centers in Barangays Tangub, Vista Alegre, 1, 2, and the Arao Evacuation Center. (MAP)