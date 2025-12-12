Bacolod distributes emergency cash aid to typhoon victims

THE City Government of Bacolod has started distributing Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) assistance to families whose houses were damaged by Typhoon Tino at the Bacolod City College (BCC) Activity Center Friday, December 12, 2025.

The distribution is led by the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development–Negros Island Region (DSWD-NIR).

A total of 3,430 families with severely damaged houses and 14,823 families with partially damaged houses across various barangays will receive aid under DSWD-NIR’s ECT program.

On the first payout, 677 families with totally damaged houses received their assistance.

Two additional venues, the Bacolod City National High School Gym in Barangay Taculing and the Villamonte Gym in Barangay Villamonte, will open in the coming days to accommodate more beneficiaries.

The first batch includes all families with totally damaged houses in the city’s 61 barangays and families with partially damaged houses in Barangays 1 to 41 and in Alangilan, Alijis, Banago, and Bata.

Families with severely damaged houses will receive P10,325, while those with partially damaged houses will get P5,369, in line with the national ECT program.

The initiative serves as a key adaptive disaster response tool that bridges immediate humanitarian support and early recovery through unconditional cash aid for households affected by large-scale emergencies.

The City earlier met with barangay officials at the Bacolod City Government Center to discuss procedures for the release of the cash aid.

During the meeting, Mayor Greg Gasataya emphasized the need for strong coordination between the city and barangays to ensure an orderly and accountable payout.

Gasataya said that for Barangays Granada and Vista Alegre, DSWD confirmed that funds are available. The challenge, he noted, is the limited cash advance of P114 million.

“We will try our best to hasten the liquidation of the funds so DSWD can make another cash advance for the payout of the remaining barangays,” he said.

The mayor also underscored the legal and procedural responsibilities of barangay officials during distribution.

“I was informed by Sec. Rex Gatchalian that the Ombudsman has been filed with a case regarding issues in the AICS payout a few days ago in Iloilo. DSWD filed a case against the barangay officials allegedly involved. That is why during the payout, you — the barangay captains — should be present during your schedule since your signature is on the form. The liability is not just on us and DSSD; it is also on you. We ask for your help in validating the beneficiaries to ensure those truly affected receive the proper compensation,” Gasataya said.

The meeting clarified verification and validation procedures, measures to prevent duplicate claims, confirmation of residency and home ownership, and liquidation requirements to ensure transparency throughout the week-long distribution.

The DSSD reminded beneficiaries to strictly follow their assigned date, time, and venue.

Beneficiaries must bring their signed Family Assistance Card in Emergencies and Disasters (Faced) form and a photocopy of a valid ID with three specimen signatures matching the barangay address on the payroll. A barangay ID will be accepted if no other valid ID is available. (MAP)