Bacolod distributes free school supplies

The City Government of Bacolod is now distributing free school supplies to all public elementary schools in the city, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said on Monday, August 5.

Benitez, who led the distribution of free schools in Rizal Elementary School and Education and Training Center School on Monday, said at least 65,000 public preschool and Grades 1 to 6 students in Bacolod City will receive free school supplies.

The distribution was also attended by Councilors Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council committee on education, Jude Thaddeus Sayson, and Vladimir Gonzales, teachers and officials of the Department of Education-Bacolod. (DepEd).

Benitez said the city allocated P30 million and they purchased at least 70,000 school materials to ensure that all public elementary students will receive free school supplies.

" The DepEd still accepting the late enrollees so we have a buffer to ensure that all of them will get school materials," he said.

In 2016, the city council approved the ordinance providing free educational materials to all students of public elementary schools in Bacolod.

It was authored by former councilor Caesar Distrito.

After the ceremonial distribution yesterday, Benitez said they already tasked the schools' faculty to finish the distribution this week.

For Kinder, pupils will receive four pieces of composition notebooks, three rolls of Grade 1 pad paper, one box of 12 pieces of pencil, 2 pieces of pencil sharpener, and one plastic envelope with handle and zipper ( thick & long ).

For Grades 1 to 3, students will get 10 pieces of writing notebooks, four rolls of writing pad papers, one box of 12 pieces of pencil, two pieces of pencil sharpener, and a plastic envelope with a handle and zipper ( thick & long ).

For Grades 4 to 6, students will get 10 pieces of composition notebooks, four rolls of intermediate pad paper, two boxes of 12 pieces ball pen ( black ink ), two pieces of ballpen ( red ink ), two pieces of pencil, and plastic envelope with handle and zipper ( thick & long ).

Benitez said the free school supplies will be distributed to at least 44 public elementary schools.

Espino said as of Friday, August 2, Bacolod City has a total of 65,000 elementary public school enrollees.

He said they purchased school materials intended for at least 70,000 elementary public school students.

" We are making it a habit that under the administration of Mayor Benitez, we will deliver the services or projects on time," he added./MAP