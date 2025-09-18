Bacolod distributes free school supplies

THE City Government of Bacolod has started distributing free school supplies, with 7,574 public elementary students receiving school materials on the first day, Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Mayor Greg Gasataya said.

Gasataya, who led the distribution in schools under District 1, said the program aims to finish within the week, covering Grades 1 to 6 students in all public elementary schools.

Councilor Al Victor Espino, chair of the City Council committee on education, also joined the distribution.

The initial rollout included Andres Bonifacio Elementary School I with 1,206 pupils; Andres Bonifacio Elementary School II with 1,543 pupils; Banago Elementary School I with 1,789 pupils; Banago Elementary School II with 1,016 pupils; Mandalagan Elementary School with 1,366 pupils; and Abkasa Elementary School with 652 pupils.

Each student received a kit containing 10 notebooks, four rolls of writing pad paper, a box of black ballpens, two red ballpens, two pencils and a plastic envelope.

Gasataya said the City allocated P32 million for the project. He added that beginning next year, procurement will start earlier to avoid delays.

“This year, there was a delay because of the election ban and other circumstances. By next school year, it’s our commitment to distribute earlier with additional school materials,” Gasataya said.

The free school supplies will be distributed to at least 44 public elementary schools in Bacolod.

Espino said the delay was also due to compliance requirements under Republic Act 12009, or the New Government Procurement Act of 2024.

“We also want to deliver it on time, but there’s a restriction because of the implementation of the new law,” Espino said, noting that the Government Procurement Policy Board (GPPB) had revised some bidding documents that must be followed by all government offices.

In 2016, the City Council approved an ordinance authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito providing free educational materials to all public elementary students in Bacolod. (MAP)