Bacolod distributes P9M financial aid

THE Bacolod City Government distributed a total of P9-million financial assistance to five organizational beneficiaries under the Sustainable Program for Resilient and Optimum Urban Transformation (Sprout) Program during the City Development Council meeting at the Bacolod City Government Center on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

The Sprout initiative aims to empower marginalized sectors, including farmers, fisherfolk, and senior citizens to reduce reliance on external food sources and adopt Good Agricultural Practices (GAP).

Mayor Greg Gasataya, who led the distribution, said the P9-million allocation from the city’s 20 percent Development Fund is an investment in the people’s self-sufficiency.

“We believe that through the Sprout program, we can reduce the volume of waste reaching our sanitary landfill. While we recognize that these initiatives require significant investment, we fully support them because they benefit the entire community,” he said.

He also highlighted the environmental and civic impact of the program, noting that its role in waste management and public accountability.

Beyond crop production, Gasataya said the initiative also includes bio-waste recycling and the development of stable market channels for produce, ensuring a sustainable path from cultivation to commerce.

Farmer and fisherfolk organizations were among the 13 identified associations that received the financial aid under the flagship initiative of the Bacolod Environment and Natural Resources Office (Benro) and the City Planning and Development Office (CPPDO).

It also includes the Federation of Homeowners Association Inc. that received P3 million for community-based greening efforts; Bacolod City Integrated Small Farmers Federation Inc. -- P1.5 million; Bacolod City Fisherfolks Federation Inc. -- P1 million; Senior Citizen Association of Purok San Dionisio Inc. with P100,000 for localized urban farming projects; and Gardenville Homeowners Association Inc. with P100,000 for urban farming initiatives.

Judy Ginson, Bacolod City Integrated Small Farmers Federation Inc. president, also expressed gratitude for the city’s support, highlighting how the funds will modernize local farming.

“This assistance is a significant boost for our farmers as it allows us to finally purchase the machinery and essentials needed to improve our work and at the same time help sustain the needs of Bacolod,” Ginson said.

He said their associations have already finalized plans for these funds.

“In Alangilan specifically, we will invest in farming machineries and seedlings to accelerate land cultivation and planting, making the labor of our city’s farmers much more efficient,” he added.

Aside from the Sprout grants, the city also started distributing Annual Investment Program shares to three barangays include Barangays 18, Alangilan, and Villamonte.

Gasataya said the funds will be used for the installation of solar streetlights and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in strategic areas to strengthen energy conservation and peace-and-order initiatives.

He said the distribution of the financial assistance serves as a concrete testament to the City Government’s commitment to climate risk mitigation and economic empowerment. (MAP)