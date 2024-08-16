Bacolod enforces drug-free workplace program

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has ordered Executive Order (EO) No. 42 for the establishment and implementation of a drug-free workplace program in the city.

Benitez, who signed the EO on August 12, said Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 requires the conduct of random drug testing on all public officials and employees and the establishment of a drug-free workplace.

He said the Dangerous Drugs Board Resolution No. 13, series of 2018 calls for the establishment and institutionalization of a drug-free workplace in all government offices including the conduct of drug testing.

“To ensure that a safe and healthy working environment free of the hazards of dangerous drugs is provided to the employees and officials of the City Government of Bacolod, a drug-free workplace must be maintained,” he added.

Section 6 of the EO states that the Drug-Free Workplace Committee shall consult with the City Mayor to determine the frequency and dates for the conduct of an authorized drug testing activity.

Personnel selected to undergo drug testing shall immediately report to the Drug-Free Workplace Committee, and/or the Assessment Team.

Personnel who, without any justifiable reason, fail to report for drug testing shall be sanctioned.

A public officer or personnel who refuses, without any valid reason, to submit himself/herself to authorized drug testing, or is found positive for drug use after the conduct of a confirmatory test in an authorized drug testing activity shall be charged with the administrative offense of grave misconduct, among others, the EO further stated.

Benitez said those who will be found to have tampered with the result of a drug test, interfered with the conduct of the drug test or in the release of drug test results or violated rules of confidentiality of records shall be charged with the administrative offense of Grave Misconduct without prejudice to the filing of a case for violation of Section 32, Article Il of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

He said those who violated the provisions of Article l of R.A. 9165 shall be charged with the administrative offense of Grave Misconduct or face disciplinary sanction under Section 60 of R.A. 7160 or the Local Government Code, as the case may be, without prejudice to the filing of criminal charges under the Act and other relevant laws./MAP