Bacolod enforces forced closure of Manokan Country

The City Government of Bacolod will implement the forced closure of the Manokan Country building on Tuesday, July 16, City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting Jr. said on Monday, July 15.

Ting said the enforcement team already informed the tenants that they would implement the forced closure today.

" We will close Fr. Ferrero Street and we also requested the Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco) and PrimeWater-Baciwa for the disconnections of their power and water supply," he said.

The city government earlier announced that they would implement the closure on July 20 to give time for the tenants to process their water meter and power connection at the terminal hub.

" The July 20 deadline was earlier announced to give time to those who are willing to transfer to the terminal hub, but all of them are not interested in transferring so we will implement the closure early," Ting said.

He said the Mayor decided to implement the closure including the clearing of the illegal structures in the area.

" It's up to the mayor if they will be given another chance to occupy their temporary stalls at the terminal hub," he added.

Ting noted that the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) was already directed to ready its personnel for the implementation of the closure order.

If the tenants fail to transfer to the terminal hub, Ting said the space will be offered to those who are interested in doing business in the area.

" If they will change their (tenants) decision, it's up to the mayor if they will be given a chance to occupy their space at the terminal hub," he said.

He added that the tenants were already given enough time to transfer since January 2024, but they refused to do so./MAP.