Bacolod engineer’s office told to augment DPWH desilting operations

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has ordered the City Engineer’s Office (CEO) to augment the ongoing desilting operations of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) at the Mandalagan River, reinforcing flood mitigation efforts in the city.

Gasataya said an amphibious excavator has been deployed at the river mouth in Barangay 1, while a newly acquired long-arm crawler excavator will begin separate desilting operations along Lacson Street, near the Rolling Hills area.

He said the initiative aims to rehabilitate the river and prevent backflow that worsens flooding during heavy rains in nearby barangays, adding that river clearing must be continuous.

The mayor noted that the last major desilting operation prior to the recent efforts was conducted in 2014.

“The clearing of our riverways should be continuous. After so many years, the river has already become heavily silted,” Gasataya said.

He said there is a need to acquire additional heavy equipment instead of renting to maximize funds allocated for long-term flood mitigation.

The City allocated P45.4 million for the purchase of a crawler excavator, a six-wheeler dump truck, and another amphibious excavator.

From October to December 2025, DPWH hauled approximately 2,120 tons of silt from the Mandalagan River.

A hydrographic survey conducted by the CEO in 2025 showed that sedimentation has reduced the river mouth’s depth to about one meter.

Gasataya also ordered simultaneous operations while closely coordinating with DPWH’s clearing activities in Mambuloc Creek.

Gasataya said the Bacolod Housing Authority is also conducting surveys to identify informal settler families that may be affected by the massive desilting operations.

Gasataya is also planning to up a trash traps in seven waterways across the city.

Gasataya said the Bacolod Environment and Natural Resources Office (Benro) already identified seven priority locations: Maupay Creek in Purok Boulevard (Barangay 13), Banago Creek near Ceres North Terminal (Barangay Bata), Banago Creek at Barangay Banago Bridge #2, Mambulok Creek (Barangay 10 Bredco), and three sites along Lupit River at Taculing-Hernaez bridge, Singcang-Lupit bridge, and Singcang-Alunan bridge.

“We are pushing for the enforcement of the barangay to help discipline our people. We are also reviewing appropriate cases to be filed to those who would continue to dump their garbage in the waterways,” Gasataya said.

Meanwhile, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) and the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) were also conducting repainting and installation of flood warning level markers and desilting operations in various waterways.

Flood Assessment Findings Initial assessments in Barangays 1, 2, 5, 9, and 10 along Mandalagan River and Mambuloc Creek revealed several concerns that include in the area of Barangay 5, which is an overflow of Mandalagan River due to damaged river walls; significant siltation near Rolling Hills; high tide conditions exacerbating flooding; and illegal structures along riverbanks.

In Barangay 9, identified were a drainage-related flooding in Purok Calachuchi, structures obstructing tributaries of Mambuloc Creek, and clogged and silted drainage systems.

In Barangay 10, concerns include an overflow of Mambuloc River, siltation in Mambuloc Creek, no drainage system in the Bredco area, drainage system and diversion channel under construction, and majority of puroks identified as flood catchment areas.

In Barangay 2, concerns include clogged drainage systems; Purok Sigay and Purok Kagaykay identified as flood catchment areas; insufficient drainage capacity; and high tide conditions contributing to flooding.

The concerns in Barangay 1 are drainage system under construction, river overflow due to damaged river walls, significant siltation near Rolling Hills, high tide conditions worsening flooding, and logged and inadequate drainage lines.

Dr. Maria Laarni Pornan, City DRRMO head, said that flood mitigation remains central to the city’s development planning.

“Without these flood control measures, flooding could worsen. As the city develops, it is crucial to plan carefully against flood risks,” Pornan said.

Meanwhile, Gasataya said the opening of the diversion channel in the Reclamation Area will help reduce flooding by providing an additional outlet for local drainage systems.

“Connecting the drainage system to this diversion channel will allow water to flow more quickly and speed up runoff,” he said.

As climate change continues to impact highly urbanized areas like Bacolod City, local officials emphasized that long-term engineering solutions and sustained flood mitigation efforts remain a top priority to protect flood-prone communities. (MAP)