Bacolod establishes ‘green routes’ for passenger e-jeepneys

The city government here has established two “green routes” that will exclusively use electric (e)-jeepneys to transport passengers.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said in an interview on Tuesday that at least eight e-jeepneys are now available for dry run for the Vista Alegre and Cabug loops.

“I think this is the first in the country. We have eight e-jeeps ready to be deployed. They have obtained the certificate of compliance for registration,” Benitez said.

He said the city government has sent a communication to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on the schedule of the dry run.

Benitez said the operators of e-jeepneys, which have been assisted by the city government in obtaining a provisional authority, will go through the same regulatory process followed by the operators of modernized jeeps.

He said they can use the city’s charging station at the Bacolod City Government Center.

“Eventually, they will pay similar to a gas station. The operators said they can save up to 60 percent of the operation cost if they will use e-jeeps,” he added.

In July last year, Benitez signed an investment intention agreement with chairman Li Longde of the Chinese-Korean e-vehicle manufacturer Jiangsu Fengchuen New Energy Power Technology Co. Ltd. (Fengchuen).

The partnership is paving the way for Bacolod to become the first local government unit in the country to host the production of e-jeeps that would support the national government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

In Bacolod, Fengchuen has set up an office for its subsidiary, e-Future Motors Philippines (PH) Inc., which aims to make Bacolod a model and pilot site for the use of e-jeepneys for public transport in the Philippines. (PNA)