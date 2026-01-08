Bacolod extends business one-stop-shop until March 31

THE Bacolod City Council has approved the extension of the Business One-Stop-Shop (Boss) and the deadline for the payment of business taxes, fees, and charges until March 31, 2026, at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on human resource and development, said they approved on first, second, and third reading an ordinance granting the request of Mayor Greg Gasataya on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, to extend the deadline for the application and renewal of Business Permits and Licenses in the city until March 31.

He said the ordinance provides that businesses that pay on or before February 28, 2026 shall continue to avail themselves of the 10 percent discount on business permit fees.

Meanwhile, payments made after February 28, 2026 until March 31, 2026 shall be accepted without penalties or surcharges, giving business owners additional time to comply without incurring extra charges.

The Boss has occupied the BCGC’s lobby and second floor for the processing of barangay clearances on January 5, 2026 and supposed to end on January 20.

Distrito, who authored the ordinance, said the measure aims to provide relief and flexibility to business owners, particularly small and medium enterprises, while ensuring continued compliance with city regulations.

He also emphasized that the extension balances the City Government’s revenue objectives with the need to support the local business sector.

“This extension gives our business community enough time to comply without unnecessary pressure, while still encouraging early payment through incentives,” Distrito said.

Distrito urged all business owners to take advantage of the extension and comply within the prescribed period. (MAP)